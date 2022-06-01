South Orange Police Chief Issues Statement on Gun Safety, in Wake of Mass Shootings

The South Orange Police Chief issued a statement by email on May 31 regarding gun safety, in the wake of the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, NY and Uvalde, TX.

“These terrible tragedies have yet again brought the issues of common sense gun reforms, mental health and bullying to the national forefront,” wrote Chief Ernesto Morillo. “They are evidence of the immediate need for bipartisan dialogue and greater resources to be dedicated in order to address these issues. Our personal experiences as law enforcement officers have taught us that there are things that we as community members can do to help keep one another safe in the meantime.”

See the full statement below:

