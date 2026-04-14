South Orange Police Interrupt Residential Burglary Attempt

From the South Orange Police:

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — During the early morning hours of Monday, April 13, 2026, the South Orange Police Department interrupted an attempted residential burglary on Montrose Avenue, resulting in the arrest of an 18-year-old Newark resident.

At approximately 4:55 a.m., an officer conducting patrol in the area observed a vehicle driving slowly and repeatedly circling the neighborhood. The vehicle eventually parked with its lights off near a residence where a high-value vehicle was parked in the driveway. The officer then observed two men, both dressed in dark clothing, exit the vehicle and proceed toward the rear of the home. One of the individuals was visibly carrying a crowbar.

Recognizing the suspicious nature of the activity, the officer immediately alerted additional South Orange Police personnel and requested assistance. As officers converged on the residence, the driver of the vehicle observed police arrival, sounded the horn to alert the other suspects, and fled the scene, leaving them behind.

The two individuals on the property attempted to return to the vehicle, realized it had fled, and then ran through multiple backyards, prompting a foot pursuit by responding officers. Officers successfully apprehended one suspect, identified as Yazmir Holloway, 18, of Newark.

South Orange detectives responded to the scene and determined that the burglary was interrupted during an attempted entry. The investigation revealed that Holloway used a crowbar to pry open a window, causing damage to the residence before officers intervened.

Holloway has been charged with the following offenses:

Home Invasion Burglary

Conspiracy to Commit Home Invasion Burglary

Resisting Arrest

Possession of Burglary Tools

The suspect vehicle was later identified as a Dodge Durango that had been reported stolen out of Hillside.

The stolen vehicle, along with the driver and the second suspect who fled on foot, remain outstanding. Further identifying information is not available at this time. The South Orange Police Department continues to actively investigate the incident as detectives work to identify and locate the remaining individuals involved.

While the residence in this incident was secured, many property crimes involve unsecured vehicles and structures. Residents are encouraged to lock doors, windows, and vehicles, secure key fobs and valuables, and ensure existing security measures are functioning properly. Additional deterrents such as alarm systems, exterior or motion-activated lighting, and security cameras are also recommended.

The department emphasizes that public safety is a shared responsibility. South Orange Police offers free home security surveys conducted by trained officers; residents may schedule an assessment by emailing [email protected].