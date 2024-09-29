South Orange Police Report Car Thefts

From the South Orange Police Department:

The following activity took place this week and is reflected on the blotter:

Package Theft 09/23

A resident of Montrose Street reported a package theft on 09/21/2024 at 1600 hours. The incident was caught on a doorbell camera and the detective Bureau is investigating.

Attempted Theft 09/23

A resident of Mayhew Drive reported he observed an unknown male attempting to enter his vehicle while parked in his driveway. The resident confronted the suspect at which point another unknown suspect came from his yard and both got into an awaiting vehicle and fled. The Detective Bureau processed the scene and identified the actor who was a juvenile. He was charged accordingly.

Auto Theft 09/24

SOPD received a report of an auto theft that occurred on First Street. The vehicle was left running in the early morning hours before a black sedan (suspect vehicle) stopped and suspect exited the passenger side and got into the victim’s vehicle, and both vehicles fled the scene. The incident was captured on video. The victim related his cell phone and an apple air tag were inside the vehicle but he was unable to track the same. The Detective Bureau was able to locate the vehicle a few hours later parked and unoccupied in Newark. The vehicle was processed for evidence and the incident is under investigation.

Auto Theft 09/26

During overnight hours a motor vehicle was stolen from the driveway of a residence on Montrose Ave. The vehicle was recovered by the Detective Bureau in the city of Newark.