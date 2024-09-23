Suspect Drives Car Into Porch on Salter Pl During Attempted Auto Theft

A 19-year-old suspect drove a Nissan Murano into a porch on Salter Place on September 13 after rummaging through the vehicle and then attempting to steal it, according to Maplewood Police.

Read more in the September 12 – 18 Maplewood Police blotter:

September 13, 2024: Motor Vehicle Theft Arrest: On 9/13/24, Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Salter Place residence on a report of a theft from a motor vehicle. During the on- scene investigation, unknown suspect(s) entered into the vehicle and attempted to steal the 2009 Nissan Murano, however struck the neighboring residence in the process and fled on foot. Officers also received further reports of car rummages on Salter Place and Highland Place. Maplewood Officers were able to track and arrested 19-year-old Saleem Martins of Elizabeth, NJ for possession of the stolen items for the vehicles. Martins was charged with Burglary, Auto Theft, Criminal Mischief, and Receiving Stolen Property. Martins was transported to the County Jail.

September 15, 2024: Motor Vehicle Theft: On 9/15/24, Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Burnett Avenue residence on a report of a motor vehicle theft. The driver of a Nissan Sentra left their vehicle running with the keys inside while making a delivery. Unknown suspect(s) entered the vehicle and drove off in an unknown direction.

September 16, 2024: Motor Vehicle Theft: On 9/16/24, Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Maplewood Avenue business on a report of a motor vehicle theft. The driver of a 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan left their vehicle running with the keys inside. Unknown suspect(s) entered the vehicle and drove off in an unknown direction.

September 17, 2024: Residential Burglary with Motor Vehicle Theft: On 9/17/24, Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Hilton Avenue residence on a report of a burglary and motor vehicle theft. During the on-scene investigation, unknown suspect(s) entered the residence through an unsecure rear window and stole a gray 2021 BMW X7 with the keys. On 9/18/24 at approximately 0627 hours, the BMW was used in an attempted burglary in Union Twp. Union Police Officers along with Maplewood Police Officers were able to arrest one of the suspects in this incident. Union Police charged 18-year-old Jaquann Scott Jr of Newark, NJ with attempted Burglary and Resisting Arrest. This is still an active investigation by the Maplewood and Union Police Department. Anyone with information or video pertaining to this incident please contact 973-762-1234 or e-mail NRella@maplewoodnj.gov.

September 12-17, 2024: Motor Vehicle Rummage: Between 9/12/24 and 9/17/24, Maplewood Police received reports of motor vehicle rummages on Meadowbrook Road, Fernwood Road, Salter Place, Yale Street, Tuscan Road, Lewis Drive, West Lane, and Peachtree Road.

In addition to the above events, there was an additional one shoplifting incident and three package thefts during this time frame. The Maplewood Police Department also responded to 12 Motor Vehicle Crashes with further

details listed below.

Valley Street & Tuscan Road 2 car crash with no injuries

Valley Street & Parker Avenue 2 car crash with no injuries

1511 Springfield Avenue 2 car crash with no injuries

Prospect Street & Bowdoin Street 2 car crash with no injuries

Valley Street & Pierson Road car v pedestrian with minor injuries Juvenile involved

Park Avenue & Springfield Ave 2 car crash hit and run

Springfield Avenue & Burnett Avenue 2 car crash with minor injuries

Boyden Avenue & Elmwood Avenue 2 car crash with no injuries

1521 Springfield Avenue 2 car crash with no injuries

Marie Place 2 car crash hit and run 479

Valley Street 2 car crash hit and run 495

Valley Street 2 car crash with no injuries.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Also, the Maplewood Police Department offers FREE Home Security Surveys to residents of the Township. These surveys are designed to assist residents of security options they can use to further protect their residences. If you would like to have a survey conducted for your residence, please log onto www.MaplewoodPD.org and select the prompt for the Home Security Survey to fill out the request.