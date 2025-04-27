MaplewoodPolice and Fire

VIDEO: No Injuries in April 20 Car Fire at Maplecrest Park, Cause Still Undisclosed

by
written by Mary Barr Mann
Maplewood police are reporting that there were no injuries in a car fire on Easter evening — April 20, 2025 —in the area of Oakland Road and Oakview Avenue by Maplecrest Park.

“Maplewood Police Officers along with South Essex Fire Department responded to the area of Oakland Rd & Oakview Ave on a report of a car fire,” wrote Officer Bruno Marto, in response to a request for information from Village Green. “No one was inside the vehicle upon officers arrival. No injuries were reported. The fire was extinguished and the vehicle towed.”

Police did not indicate the cause of the fire, and SEFD had not responded as of publication. Village Green will continue to follow up.

Meanwhile, neighbors contacted Village Green a video of the blaze:

