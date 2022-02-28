Maplewood Man Protests Ukraine Invasion at Lukoil in Vauxhall

Maplewood resident Jeffrey Andrew elicited a lot of honks and beeps from passing traffic this evening on the corner of Vauxhall and Springfield Avenue in Union as he held a sign that read, “Lukoil is Russian. Don’t shop here. Stop the war.”

Andrew told Village Green that he felt compelled to take on the solo protest because many local customers don’t know that Lukoil is Russian-owned multinational corporation headquartered in Moscow.

“Its chairman, Russian oligarch Vagit Alekperov, is a supporter of Vladimir Putin and potentially faces sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine,” said Andrew. “Residents of our area need to know that they are unwittingly supporting the murderous Putin regime when they buy gas at Lukoil.”

Andrew said that his protest is also personal: “I have friends from UK. I work in the IT industry in the city and I know people who grew up there. And also in the Lehigh Valley where I grew up there is a large Ukrainian community there.”

“I am getting a lot of beeps and thumbs up,” said Andrew. “I wish I was prettier because a lot of people are taking my picture!”

Andrew said that those who wish to join him in protest can email him at jeffpa3791@gmail.com.