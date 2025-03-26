A Champion for Students: CHS’s Karissa Handler Named ‘Counselor of the County’ For Essex County

From South Orange Maplewood School District Communications:

The New Jersey School Counselor Association (NJSCA) recognized outstanding school counselors from across the state at their annual “Counselor of the County” Awards Program on Friday, March 20, 2025. Among this year’s honorees was Karissa Handler from Columbia High School, who was selected as the 2025 Counselor of the County for Essex County.

The yearly accolade celebrates professionals who serve as advocates and lifelines for students throughout New Jersey. Recipients are chosen for their exceptional ability to deliver comprehensive school counseling programs focused on academic development, career counseling, and personal/social support. These counselors distinguish themselves as leaders of systemic change, student advocates, and collaborative professionals dedicated to supporting the “whole” student both in school and in life.

Handler’s selection recognizes her numerous contributions to Columbia High School and beyond. She and a colleague secured a significant Achieve grant for two consecutive years, providing 120 EOF-eligible students with opportunities to visit four different college campuses, with plans to continue the program this year.

Among Handler’s notable initiatives is the creation of the Perseverance Breakfast, now in its third year, which honors graduating seniors who have demonstrated remarkable resilience. What began as simply presenting certificates during a larger ceremony has evolved into a special celebration bringing together students, families, counselors, and administrators at the end of the academic year.

Her commitment extends to numerous other areas, including serving as a liaison between mental health supports within Columbia High School and for the multilingual student population. Handler has provided in-class instruction and arranged for college and career-oriented guest speakers to support these students.

Handler has also been instrumental in planning and executing the senior recognition night, a large-scale awards ceremony featuring speakers, performers, and over 300 guests. Additionally, she has spearheaded membership growth in the Essex County School Counselors Association, more than doubling the number of participating members within the past year.

For three years, Handler has served as the Columbia High School Yearbook co-advisor, increasing sales by nearly 50% under her leadership. She has fostered greater community collaboration, ensuring families aren’t prevented from ordering photos or purchasing senior shoutout ads due to financial constraints.

Beyond her school responsibilities, Handler volunteers as a college counselor through Matchlighters Scholars and has served as a high school mentor at The Young Women in Leadership School in Brooklyn through iMentor in NYC.A New Jersey native and mother of three children, one dog, and occasional foster puppies, Handler earned her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Professional Writing from The College of New Jersey, as well as her Master of Arts in Counseling and Director of School Counseling credential from Montclair State University.