Academy of the Holy Angels Middle School to Host Virtual Info Session Tues., November 28

Academy of the Holy Angels Middle School
From Academy of the Holy Angels Middle School:

Get to know the Academy of the Holy Angels Middle School at a special virtual information session set for Tuesday, November 28. The AHA Admissions Team welcomes families with girls in elementary school to register for this 7 p.m. Zoom gathering here: https://holyangels.org/events/event/middle-school-virtual-information-session/

Meet AHA Middle School Dean Traci Koval, faculty members, Admissions Director Stephanie Dowling, and Assistant Admissions Director Melani Salibian. In just one hour, participants will enjoy an overview of the middle school, a closer look at the curriculum, important details about the application process, and a question and answer session.

This meeting will be an excellent preview to the January 2024 Middle School Open House. Register today!

Founded by the School Sisters of Notre Dame in 1879, the Academy of the Holy Angels is the oldest private girls’ school in Bergen County. While AHA is steeped in Catholic tradition, this prestigious school serves young women from many cultural and religious backgrounds. AHA’s current leaders continue to further the SSND mission to provide each student with the tools she needs to reach the fullness of her potential—spiritually, intellectually, socially, and physically, by offering a first-rate education in a nurturing environment where equal importance is placed on academic excellence, character development, moral integrity, and service to others.

315 HILLSIDE AVENUE, DEMAREST, NJ 07627

201.768.7822 HOLYANGELS.ORG

