Achieve is Fundraising to Provide Equitable Access to YMCA Programming and Announces $10K Matching Gift

From the Achieve Foundation

The Achieve Foundation, in partnership with the South Orange-Maplewood School District (SOMSD), the Parenting Center, and the South Mountain YMCA, is raising funds to provide equitable access to in-person educational support, child care, and enrichment programming at The Y.

Designed for the SOMSD’s most under-resourced students, the scholarships offer spots in the Y’s school age care program with half day, full day, partial week and full week options. The program will aid in supervised schoolwork and allow for meaningful social interactions for children. It will follow all safety and social distance protocols and be designed to support students’ school schedules in a safe, active, structured learning environment that will set them up for success both in and out of the classroom.

The Y has generously reserved 15% of their available spots for SOMSD families receiving free or reduced lunch or who otherwise qualify, and will be providing 90% in scholarships to these families. In recognition of the importance of this program, the school district has waived any facility rental fees for The Y, and the PTA Presidents Council has voiced their support of this effort.

The fundraising goal is $82,500. This will allow Achieve to provide the final 10% in scholarships, removing any remaining financial barriers for elementary students who need support. Thanks to so many families in our community, as of 9/22, the campaign is nearly 30% funded.

Achieve is proud to announce a Campaign Match. The Maplewood Rotary Club and Philip & Melissa Sheehy have each generously pledged $5,000 toward a matching gift effort to encourage others to support this campaign. Donors who give one month of enrollment ($110) or more will have their contributions doubled.

We need your support to reach our fundraising goal. To help ensure that equity and opportunity continue to be hallmarks of our community, please donate at https://www.mightycause.com/story/Achievefoundation.





About The Y

Established in 1885, the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges invests in its diverse communities to promote wellness, safety and quality of life for children, adults and seniors. Its seven branches in East Orange, Livingston, Maplewood, Hackensack, Hardyston, Stillwater and Wayne are committed to nurturing the potential of kids, promoting healthy living and fostering a sense of social responsibility through an array of programs. Some 35,000 people belong to the Metro Y, which awards more than $2.8 million annually in direct and indirect financial assistance.

About Achieve

Achieve is an independent 501(c)3 organization that serves as the local education foundation for the School District of South Orange & Maplewood. Over the past two decades, the organization has raised more than $4 million to promote academic excellence and equity in all our public schools, including awarding educator grants and offering free academic support through our flagship Volunteer Tutor Program.

About the Parenting Center

The Parenting Center serves elementary school families in the South Orange Maplewood School District. The Center’s goal is to be a dynamic resource in our community addressing children’s needs and parent’s concerns. Its aim is to provide parents with a full range of supports as they help their children grow and develop.

About SOMSD Schools

The School District of South Orange and Maplewood serves more than 7,200 students in 10 schools, including one early-childhood center, six elementary schools, two middle schools, and one high school. The mission of the South Orange-Maplewood School District is to empower and inspire each student to explore and imagine, to pursue personal passions, and to collectively create a better future by creating a learner-centered environment through multiple pathways; re-imagined structures, systems and supports; innovative teaching; partnering with families; and maximizing community expertise and resources.