Adequate Public Notice of Board of School Estimate Meeting to Discuss Courtesy Busing on Oct. 6

From the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education:
Notice is hereby given to the general public that a public meeting will be held at the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education Administration Building, 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, New Jersey, in the District Meeting Room at 5:30 pm on the evening of October 6, 2022 for the purpose of conducting a public meeting by the Board of School Estimate to discuss Courtesy Transportation. Action may be taken.
Agenda, to the extent known:
- Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance
- Presentation/Discussion on Courtesy Transportation
- Adjournment
Join By Computer / Smartphone
Choose one of three options:
- Watch on SomaTV: Click Here (https://somatv.viebit.com/index.php?folder=ALL)
- Watch on SOMSD’s Youtube Live Stream: Click Here (https://www.youtube.com/c/SouthOrangeMaplewoodSchoolDistrict)
- Watch on SOMSD’s Webex Platform: Click Here For More Information (https://www.somsd.k12.nj.us/board-of-education/board-meetings/)
Eric Burnside, Board Secretary