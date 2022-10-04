MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth OrangeSponsored

Adequate Public Notice of Board of School Estimate Meeting to Discuss Courtesy Busing on Oct. 6

by The South Orange Maplewood Board of Education
written by The South Orange Maplewood Board of Education
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education:

Notice is hereby given to the general public that a public meeting will be held at the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education Administration Building, 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, New Jersey, in the District Meeting Room at 5:30 pm on the evening of October 6, 2022 for the purpose of conducting a public meeting by the Board of School Estimate to discuss Courtesy Transportation.  Action may be taken.

Agenda, to the extent known:

  1. Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance
  2. Presentation/Discussion on Courtesy Transportation 
  3. Adjournment

Join By Computer / Smartphone

Choose one of three options:

  • Watch on SomaTV: Click Here (https://somatv.viebit.com/index.php?folder=ALL)
  • Watch on SOMSD’s Youtube Live Stream: Click Here (https://www.youtube.com/c/SouthOrangeMaplewoodSchoolDistrict)
  • Watch on SOMSD’s Webex Platform: Click Here For More Information (https://www.somsd.k12.nj.us/board-of-education/board-meetings/)

Connect To The Board of School Estimates Meeting

October 6, 2022 Board of School Estimate Meeting Information ● 

Public Session

Date and time: October 6, 2022 – 5:30 PM 

Event number: 2335 576 0462 

Event password: Orange20Maple 

Event Link:  Event Link 

Eric Burnside, Board Secretary

 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Maplewood Memorial Park ‘Walk This Way!’ Community Fun...

Jerry Giaimis Resigns as Maplewood Township Administrator; No...

Maplewood to Dedicate ‘Gerard W. Ryan Plaza’ at...

Maplewood Health Survey Shows Concerns About Safety, Infrastructure,...

PHOTOS: At Long Last, Maplewood Breaks Ground on...

South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed Candidates to Meet...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE