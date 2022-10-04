Adequate Public Notice of Board of School Estimate Meeting to Discuss Courtesy Busing on Oct. 6

From the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education:

Notice is hereby given to the general public that a public meeting will be held at the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education Administration Building, 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, New Jersey, in the District Meeting Room at 5:30 pm on the evening of October 6, 2022 for the purpose of conducting a public meeting by the Board of School Estimate to discuss Courtesy Transportation. Action may be taken.

Agenda, to the extent known:

Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance Presentation/Discussion on Courtesy Transportation Adjournment

Join By Computer / Smartphone

Choose one of three options:

Connect To The Board of School Estimates Meeting

October 6, 2022 Board of School Estimate Meeting Information ●

Public Session

Date and time: October 6, 2022 – 5:30 PM

Event number: 2335 576 0462

Event password: Orange20Maple

Event Link: Event Link

Eric Burnside, Board Secretary