Adequate Public Notice of SOMSD BOE Budget Hearing on April 28

From the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education
The Board of Education will meet in a Special Public Session on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 6:30 pm via an online video conference platform for a Budget Hearing. Immediately following the Public Session, the Board of Education will meet in Closed Session at 7:30 pm to discuss personnel and legal issues, negotiations and other matters to be announced at a later date. The community can view the meeting by following the steps which will be listed on the agenda. Action will be taken.
Join By Computer / Smartphone
Choose one of three options:
- Watch on SomaTV: Click Here (https://somatv.viebit.com/index.php?folder=ALL)
- Watch on SOMSD’s Youtube Live Stream: Click Here (https://www.youtube.com/c/SouthOrangeMaplewoodSchoolDistrict)
- Watch on SOMSD’s Webex Platform: Click Here For More Information (https://www.somsd.k12.nj.us/board-of-education/board-meetings/)
Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Audio Comment
Community members can sign up to provide audio comments to the Board of Education. Audio comments can be provided by connecting to the district’s Webex platform during a scheduled Board of Education meeting.
Step 1 – Install Webex on your device.
- Install Webex for Windows and Apple computers (Webex Meetings).
- Install Webex for Apple iOS devices.
- Install Webex for Android devices.
Step 2 – Submit a Request To Speak
Submit a request to speak during the public comment section of the BOE meeting by completing the following form:
Step 3 – Connect To The BOE Meeting
Connect to the BOE Meeting using the information below:
Event: Board of Education Meeting – Budget Hearing (Special Meeting) – April 28, 2022
Date / Time: April 28, 2022 – 6:30 PM
Webex Link: Webex Link
Event Number: 2333 790 1576
Event Password: Orange20Maple (67264320 from phones)
Telephone Number: 408-418-9388
Please check your audio connections are set correctly. Failure to do so will prevent you from being heard during the public speaks portion of the meeting.
Step 4 – Provide your audio comment
During your turn to speak, your microphone will be unmuted. Please speak clearly into the microphone/headset. After your time for public speaks has passed, your microphone will be muted.
Eric Burnside, Board Secretary