Adequate Public Notice of SOMSD BOE Budget Hearing on April 28

by The South Orange Maplewood Board of Education
From the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education

The Board of Education will meet in a Special Public Session on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 6:30 pm via an online video conference platform for a Budget Hearing. Immediately following the Public Session, the Board of Education will meet in Closed Session at 7:30 pm to discuss personnel and legal issues, negotiations and other matters to be announced at a later date. The community can view the meeting by following the steps which will be listed on the agenda. Action will be taken.

Join By Computer / Smartphone

Choose one of three options:

  • Watch on SomaTV: Click Here (https://somatv.viebit.com/index.php?folder=ALL)
  • Watch on SOMSD’s Youtube Live Stream: Click Here (https://www.youtube.com/c/SouthOrangeMaplewoodSchoolDistrict)
  • Watch on SOMSD’s Webex Platform: Click Here For More Information (https://www.somsd.k12.nj.us/board-of-education/board-meetings/)

Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Audio Comment

Community members can sign up to provide audio comments to the Board of Education.  Audio comments can be provided by connecting to the district’s Webex platform during a scheduled Board of Education meeting.

Step 1 – Install Webex on your device.

Step 2 – Submit a Request To Speak 

Submit a request to speak during the public comment section of the BOE meeting by completing the following form:

Step 3 – Connect To The BOE Meeting

Connect to the BOE Meeting using the information below:

Event: Board of Education Meeting – Budget Hearing (Special Meeting) – April 28, 2022

Date / Time: April 28, 2022 – 6:30 PM

Webex Link: Webex Link

Event Number: 2333 790 1576

Event Password: Orange20Maple (67264320 from phones)

Telephone Number: 408-418-9388

Please check your audio connections are set correctly. Failure to do so will prevent you from being heard during the public speaks portion of the meeting

Step 4 – Provide your audio comment

During your turn to speak, your microphone will be unmuted. Please speak clearly into the microphone/headset. After your time for public speaks has passed, your microphone will be muted.

Eric Burnside, Board Secretary

