Adequate Public Notice of SOMSD BOE Budget Hearing on April 28

From the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education

The Board of Education will meet in a Special Public Session on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 6:30 pm via an online video conference platform for a Budget Hearing. Immediately following the Public Session, the Board of Education will meet in Closed Session at 7:30 pm to discuss personnel and legal issues, negotiations and other matters to be announced at a later date. The community can view the meeting by following the steps which will be listed on the agenda. Action will be taken.

Join By Computer / Smartphone

Choose one of three options:

Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Audio Comment

Community members can sign up to provide audio comments to the Board of Education. Audio comments can be provided by connecting to the district’s Webex platform during a scheduled Board of Education meeting.

Step 1 – Install Webex on your device.

Step 2 – Submit a Request To Speak

Submit a request to speak during the public comment section of the BOE meeting by completing the following form:

Step 3 – Connect To The BOE Meeting

Connect to the BOE Meeting using the information below:

Event: Board of Education Meeting – Budget Hearing (Special Meeting) – April 28, 2022

Date / Time: April 28, 2022 – 6:30 PM

Webex Link: Webex Link

Event Number: 2333 790 1576

Event Password: Orange20Maple (67264320 from phones)

Telephone Number: 408-418-9388

Please check your audio connections are set correctly. Failure to do so will prevent you from being heard during the public speaks portion of the meeting.

Step 4 – Provide your audio comment

During your turn to speak, your microphone will be unmuted. Please speak clearly into the microphone/headset. After your time for public speaks has passed, your microphone will be muted.

Eric Burnside, Board Secretary