Board of School Estimate Meeting Canceled; Will Be Rescheduled, District Says

The Board of School Estimate (BOSE) meeting that was to be held on Wednesday, February 28 has been canceled and will be rescheduled, according to a release on Tuesday from the South Orange-Maplewood School District.

“Today, the BOSE bond counsel advised that the BOSE meeting is required to be held within 30 days of the Board of Education’s passage of a resolution requesting funding for capital projects and that holding the BOSE meeting tomorrow night exceeds the 30-day window following the January 25th passing of the Board of Education’s resolution,” the release read. “To reset the 30-day window, the Board of Education will vote on a new resolution at the regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 29th. After the resolution is approved, the BOSE meeting will be rescheduled as soon as possible.”

The meeting had originally been scheduled on February 13 and had to be postponed because of a snowstorm.

The purpose of the meeting is for the BOSE to discuss and vote on $29M in bonds for repairs and improvements, including for South Orange Middle School & CHS’s Ritzer Field.

