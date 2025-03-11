Calling All Ball Gowns & Tuxedos! CHS Prom Shop Is Stocking Up

From Columbia High School Home & School Association/Cougar Cares:

Clean out your closets and help make CHS students’ prom dreams come true! CHS Prom Shop is collecting clean, gently worn or new dresses, suits, shoes, and accessories through Saturday, March 22.

Donation boxes are available at:

• CHS Main Entrance

• General Store, 1875 Springfield Ave, Maplewood

• Keller Williams, 181 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood

• Artistry Salon, 165 Valley St, South Orange