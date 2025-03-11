MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

Calling All Ball Gowns & Tuxedos! CHS Prom Shop Is Stocking Up

by

The CHS Prom Shop is collecting clean, gently worn or new dresses, suits, shoes, and accessories through Saturday, March 22.

From Columbia High School Home & School Association/Cougar Cares:

Donation boxes are available at:
• CHS Main Entrance
• General Store, 1875 Springfield Ave, Maplewood
• Keller Williams, 181 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood
• Artistry Salon, 165 Valley St, South Orange

CHS Prom Shop is supported by the Columbia High School Home & School Association/Cougar Cares. Questions? Please email [email protected].

