CHS Boys Varsity Basketball Reverses Course This Season, More than Doubling Their Wins

After posting a losing record in each of the last two seasons, the Varsity Boys Basketball team at Columbia High School reversed course this season.

To put into perspective how big of a shift this is, the team was 7-16 this time last year, compared to their current 17-10 record. That’s nearly a 150% increase in wins in just one year of play.

The team made an impact early, beginning the season with a 5-1 record that included a four-game winning streak and a run to the Jack Stone Shootout Championship, where they fell 66-60 in overtime to host St. Mary’s High School in Rutherford.

The team was 7-3 through their first 10 games, their strongest start to a season in four years.

Following back-to-back losses against St. Mary’s and division rival Newark Collegiate, the team would bounce back with another four-game winning streak, including a 65-53 thrashing of Irvington High School, considered one of CHS’s biggest rivals.

The Cougars won six of their last 11 games including three victories in the Essex County Invitational, where they crushed Newark Academy 55-36 to advance to the finals, where they will play West Orange on February 21. Next week they face Dickinson in first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey tournament.

On the court, the team has benefited from outstanding play from guards Jayvon Rogers ‘26, Zach Alexander ‘27, Nate Kirby ‘27, and Matthew Synsmir ‘27, as well as the defensive efforts of Liam Ayers ‘27, also a guard.

“This year I’ve focused more on staying disciplined, working harder in practice, and being more vocal as a leader,” said Rogers on the changes he made heading into this season.

Rogers has been a major factor in the Cougars’ turnaround this season, leading the team in points per game with 19.8 and rebounds per game with 9.25, both up from his totals last season.

But it isn’t just the individual play of those guards that have led to their success.

Off the court, the school brought in almost an entirely new coaching staff, led by new head coach Thomas “TJ” Whitaker, who players say helped develop a potent amount of team chemistry.

“I think it’s a lot more of just like full on teamwork,” said Varsity manager Daryus Wachs, ‘27, on what he felt changed the most from last season.

Rogers agreed. “I think our key to success this year has been buying into the team system. Everyone understands their role and plays for each other,” he said. “Once we built trust and chemistry, everything on the court started flowing naturally.”

When asked if he felt this success was sustainable, Wachs was confident. “I think we definitely have a good core,” he said. “Don’t come in … [thinking] it’s like an easy win against us.”

For more stats and tournament information visit High School Sports at NJ.com.

Writer Nelson Brinston and photographer Aidan Heindl are 12th grade students and at Columbia High School and are working with Village Green as part of a grant from the New Jersey Civic Information Consortium.