CHS Principal Reports Two Students with Covid, Asks Students to Promptly Notify School of Positive Tests

The following is from Columbia High School Principal Frank Sanchez, sent to CHS students on October 12, 2020:

It is important to remind you that students with a positive COVID-test must reach out to us so we can make important decisions and begin on contact tracing protocols. At this point, we have two confirmed cases, and we just want to make sure if there are any other cases, we are familiar with them and can provide you the social and academic support you may need in this difficult time.

We want you to be safe and healthy.

Please watch this short video reminding you of safety measures and how to contact Columbia High School.

(Attached to email as a PDF):

Columbia High School, in concert with the local health officials of South Orange and Maplewood, is seeking to support our students during the COVID-19 virus pandemic. We recognize that this is a difficult time for all, especially those impacted by this highly contagious virus. To that end, it is important for our community to be supportive of one another and to take steps to protect themselves as well as others.

Because there may be a lag between a positive test result and a contact call from the health official to Columbia, we are asking that you contact my office as soon as possible if anyone in your household has the coronavirus​. As always, we will hold your medical information in confidence, but it can help us make important decisions, especially with our sports schedule.

In order to protect yourself and others from the COVID-19 virus: