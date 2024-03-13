CHS Students Walk Out in Support of Frank Sanchez

Hundreds of students at Columbia High School walked out and rallied on Ritzer Field this afternoon in support of Principal Frank Sanchez.

Village Green observed the walk-out but did not photograph students on school property.

Sanchez turned himself in to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday, March 11 after a warrant was issued for his arrest on Friday, March 8. Per Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas S. Fennelly, Sanchez “has been charged with one count of second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child and one count of Simple Assault, a disorderly persons offenses. The charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

Sanchez pled not guilty.

Besides students, other community members in South Orange and Maplewood are also rallying behind Sanchez, as they did last year when it was rumored that he might be fired. Sanchez was unexpectedly placed on administrative leave in early January. On Feb. 29, Acting Superintendent Dr. Kevin Gilbert indicated that Sanchez’s leave would be continuing into March.

A “Rally for Frank Sanchez” is planned for Thursday, March 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Maplewood Town Hall. Organizers are asking the ECPO to drop charges against Sanchez. Organizers then plan to walk to 525 Academy Street to attend a South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education meeting that has been scheduled for the presentation and preliminary adoption of the 2024-25 school district budget.

The following graphic was posted to social media by supporters of Sanchez: