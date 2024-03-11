REPORT: CHS Principal Frank Sanchez Charged With Child Endangerment, Simple Assault

Columbia High School Principal Frank Sanchez turned himself in to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office this morning after a warrant was issued for his arrest on Friday, March 8.

Per NJ Education Report, Sanchez has been charged with second degree child endangerment, a felony, and simple assault, a misdemeanor. Per the report, “the charges reflect an incident in March of last year when a tenth-grade female student, who is Black, was allegedly assaulted by Sanchez.”

Sanchez was placed on administrative leave in a surprise announcement in early January. On Feb. 29, Acting Supt. Dr. Kevin Gilbert indicated that Sanchez’s leave would be continuing into March.

In a statement released today, Gilbert said, “I am deeply saddened by the news of charges against the Columbia High School principal, the latest in a series of unexpected events that have happened in our District during this school year. No matter what our feelings may be at this time, our focus must be on meeting the needs of Columbia High School students and their families. I am working with my administration colleagues to make sure we continue to fulfill our obligations to the people we serve.”

This story will be updated.