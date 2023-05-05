CHS’s Hanselman & Alexander Honored at Essex County Academic Awards

Columbia High School seniors Benjamin Hanselman and Burton Alexander were honored, along with approximately 86 other high school seniors from across Essex Coumty, at the 2023 Essex County Academic Awards at Nanina’s in the Park in Belleville on May 3.

The Essex County Academic Award program acknowledges valedictorians and salutatorians from high schools throughout Essex County, NJ. Hanselman has been named the CHS Valedictorian for 2023 and Alexander has been named CHS Salutatorian. According to CHS Principal Frank Sanchez, Valedictorian and Salutatorian designation is determined by the weighted, cumulative GPA of seniors based on their marking period grades after the first semester of their senior year.

“We are so proud of Benjamin and Burton,” Sanchez told Village Green. “Their academic success is attributed to their dedication, hard work, and the mentorship they have received from each of their great teachers from across the entire District! We wish them the best next year when they transition to college.”

Hanselman will be studying Physics and Math at Amherst College this fall, and Alexander will be attending Rice University where he will study Mathematical Economic Analysis.

Both Hanselman and Alexander live in South Orange, NJ.

