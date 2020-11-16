Columbia High School’s Parnassian Society Presents Virtual Production of ‘Duplicity’ Nov. 19-22

From SOMSD:

The Parnassian Society, the award-winning drama club of Columbia High School, will continue its longstanding tradition of fall performances opening Duplicity by Stephen J. Stubelt this Thursday, November 19th at 8:00 p.m. Performances will be conducted virtually and will be free to the public. Additional performances are Friday, November 20th, Saturday, November 21st at 8 p.m. and Sunday, November 22nd at 2 p.m.

Stephen J. Stubelt, author and director of the production, said, “We’ve had a lot of challenges and adventures in the almost 20 years Janet Bustrin and I have been working with the Parnassian Society, but none as “exciting” as creating virtual performances with a double cast. We could have chosen not to have a play production this year, under these COVID circumstances, but we just couldn’t deprive students of this opportunity during their high school years. It has, as usual, been a wonderfully gratifying experience. These kids are GREAT!”

Stubelt continued, “Because of difficulties in obtaining theatrical rights for mainstream plays early on in our COVID world, we decided to use one of the comedies I had written, DUPLICITY which could be modified and adapted for a virtual performance.”

Producer, Janet Bustrin noted, “Our double cast of CHS students have been phenomenal to work with, teaching us as much about virtual Zoom performances as we taught them. It’s been a true collaboration of “old dogs” and “young whiz kids. They are truly amazing.”

Cast and crew include: Scott Barton, Cyrus Shields, Sabrina Mannion, Sylvie Schuetz, Madeleine Smith, Glynnis Goff, Skyler Jones, Ben Halperin, Golan Mandel, Aidan Conway, Madison McGehee, Justice Muhammad, Stage Manager Kaylin Baugh, Assistant Stage Manager Evelyn Van de North, Technical Advisor Eli Goldberg.

