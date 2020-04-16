Gov. Murphy: NJ Schools to Be Closed Through May 15 — at Least

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Thursday that all New Jersey schools will continue to be closed through at least May 15 and distance learning will continue for the state’s 1.4 million students.

Schools have been closed since March 18 because of the COVID-19 pandemic — initially for two weeks, and then Murphy extended that closure through April 17.

According to a report on NJ.com, the Governor said in his daily press briefing that, “We cannot be guided by emotion…We need to be guided by where the facts on the ground, science and public health take us.”

Murphy said the new date of May 15 will give the state one last chance before the end of the school year to reassess whether schools can reopen. However, as the report noted, Murphy said earlier this week that he did not expect a “return to normalcy” regarding relaxing of social distancing and business closures in New Jersey until June or July.

