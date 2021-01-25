‘I’m Able to Focus’: Columbia High School Freshmen Describe Excitement, Challenges of First In-Person Classes

Their first days of school only came in January.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, in-person school is just starting for the freshmen of Columbia High School (CHS). Students had the option of staying virtual or going hybrid, and the first and second cohorts of hybrid freshmen entered the halls of CHS for the first time last week.

Freshmen began their days by meeting outside the building with Principal Frank Sanchez, who reminded them of mask and social distancing rules and welcomed the group of newcomers to the school. Although there were some mishaps throughout the day, hybrid students seemed to agree that their first day physically in high school was a positive experience.

Promise Albert, a Cohort 1 freshman, felt “actually pretty excited” about her first day. Ryan Adler noted that it was “the same as coming into a new school, and, really just meeting your teachers for the first time.” However, the normal first day of school ice-breakers and hugs were replaced by Wi-Fi issues and social distancing.

Issues abounded when students tried to access Canvas, the online learning platform. Students struggled getting onto school Wi-Fi, and Albert said, “Most of us had to use our hotspots.”

Also unique to the Class of 2024’s first day in school was the strict COVID-19 protocol. The school was quite different: hallways now have two lanes, desks are now six feet apart, socially distant stickers line the floors, and stairways are now designated to either be an Up staircase or a Down staircase. Izzy Morgan, a Cohort 2 freshman, noticed further precautions: “hand sanitizer on every corner,” “all the windows open,” and “air purifier[s] and fan[s] going at all times.”

Adler felt reassured, saying, “I know that the teachers themselves in the district and Mr. Sanchez are doing a lot to make sure that their students are safe and that their teachers are safe.”

After months of quarantine and virtual learning, hybrid students mostly enjoyed the return to classrooms. Xander Campbell-Singer said, “I feel like I’m able to focus in my classes to a greater extent than I thought I would have been able to.” Face-to-face communication with teachers and fellow students in the same room brings back an aspect of pre-pandemic learning.

However, both Campbell-Singer and virtual student Regie Deeble-Jackson thought that the way that teachers were teaching did not change with the start of hybrid schooling.

One thing that has changed greatly, for both in-person and virtual students, is Physical Education class. In-person students were able to exercise with their peers. Campbell-Singer said that he “walked five or six laps.” Meanwhile, Deeble-Jackson, a virtual student, noted that “gym class isn’t a thing anymore [for at-home students]” as they did not meet in video conferences anymore.

Some are worried about virtual students’ amount of engagement with teachers and friends. Morgan was concerned for the at-home learners: “I’m worried about all the kids who are completely virtual not being able to talk in class because the teachers aren’t paying as much attention to them.” Students had different experiences though, and Albert felt that the teachers “mostly talked to the students that were at home instead of the students in the classroom.” Others fret that at-home students may lose a part of their freshman experience, and Deeble-Jackson said she was indeed “a little jealous” of in-person students.

According to Adler, in-person school doesn’t allow for a lot of student interaction anyway. They said, “I mean the sad thing is you would think that going back to school would be a little more of a social experience [since] we’ve been in quarantine for so long and you’re finally getting to go be with people. But that’s not really the case, which is sad.” The new rules for in-person learning can lead to a less lively classroom experience than students are used to.

One thing that remains the same? Just like the freshmen in every year before them, their first day of school meant getting lost in the hallways. Campbell-Singer said, “There was a lot of confusion for me — and I take it for lots of other people — just getting around.” Although students were given maps, Albert said her map “did not help as much as it should have.” Nonetheless, by all accounts, teachers were ready to help and give students directions.

Morgan and her fellow freshmen look forward to continuing their in-person experience at CHS. Morgan said, “It was a lot easier to relax because it was easier to learn in the building than to learn sitting at my desk at home.”