Imagine & Create Summer School Camp For Ages 3-5 Is The Area’s Most Affordable Summer Adventure

From Imagine & Create Summer School Camp:

Summer is a time for discovery, and there is no better place for your little ones to grow than at the Imagine & Create Summer School Camp. Hosted by Curious Children, this year’s program is designed to be a vibrant journey of self-expression and joy for children aged 3 to 5 years old.

We understand that families are looking for high-quality enrichment that fits the household budget. That is why we are proud to offer the most affordable summer school camp in the area, ensuring that world-class early childhood experiences remain accessible to our local community.

Running from July 6 through August 14, our camp provides a safe, nurturing environment where Monday through Friday (8 AM – 5 PM) becomes a daily adventure. Through our core themes of Create, Explore, and Dream, your child will engage in hands-on art projects, collaborative outdoor play, and imaginative storytelling that builds both confidence and lifelong friendships.

At Curious Children, we do more than provide childcare; we cultivate curiosity. Whether they are painting a masterpiece or exploring the outdoors with new friends, your child will be guided by a dedicated team passionate about early development.

Ready to give your child a summer to remember?

Registration is now officially open! Please ensure you secure your child’s spot soon, as registration closes on March 31. You can register today by scanning the QR code on our flyer or by visiting us at 150 S Orange Ave, South Orange, NJ. For more details on our curriculum and enrollment, please visit www.curiouschildren.org.

Join our community this July and let’s make this summer truly magical!