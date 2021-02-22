Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

Jefferson Elementary School Construction Project Approved at State Level, as Three Others Are Up Next

By Bruno J. Navarro access_timeFeb-22-2021

Four elementary school construction projects appear to be on track, as a review by the New Jersey Department of Education has moved forward significantly, South Orange-Maplewood School District business administrator Paul Roth said Monday.

The news comes two weeks after Roth warned that a hold-up in the approval process due . . .

Dear readers, if you are seeing this box, you are reading one of the very few current articles behind our paywall. If you already have an active subscription, please  sign in here. 
If you do not have a subscription, please consider subscribing for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month. Click here for more information. For more information on your subscription membership, visit our Paywall FAQs here: https://villagegreennj.com/paywall-faq/. If you have any questions or concerns — or if you’d like to request a free subscription (times are tough, we know), email us at [email protected].

Other Stories

  • Jefferson Elementary School Construction Project Approved at State Level, as Three Others Are Up Next
  • ‘Open Our Schools’: Rally to Reopen South Orange-Maplewood Classrooms Draws More Than 100 Local Residents
  • Lorena's Targets Late March for Grand Reopening & Return of Indoor Dining at New Location
  • Maplewood Begins 2021 Budget Process With 'Starting Point' at 8% Tax Levy Increase