Jefferson Elementary School Construction Project Approved at State Level, as Three Others Are Up Next

Four elementary school construction projects appear to be on track, as a review by the New Jersey Department of Education has moved forward significantly, South Orange-Maplewood School District business administrator Paul Roth said Monday.
The news comes two weeks after Roth warned that a hold-up in the approval process due . . .
If you do not have a subscription, please consider subscribing for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month. Click here for more information. For more information on your subscription membership, visit our Paywall FAQs here: https://villagegreennj.
com/paywall-faq/. If you have any questions or concerns — or if you’d like to request a free subscription (times are tough, we know), email us at [email protected].