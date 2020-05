From the South Orange Maplewood School District:

The June 1 meeting originally scheduled to honor retirees and celebrate accomplishments has been canceled.

The annual meeting is to honor teachers and staff who will be retiring (or have) at the end of the school year. It is a heartfelt and warm evening, where current and former co-workers laud the retirees in remarks to the audience.

Download (DOCX, 22KB)