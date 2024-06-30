Maplewood Makos Edge Out Summit in Summer Swim Opener

The Maplewood Makos kicked off their summer swim season on June 26 with a victory against the Summit Sharks.

With morning temperatures reaching into the 80s, the Maplewood team’s swimmers scored 223 points to the Summit team’s 217 points to hand brand-new Makos Head Coach Sylent Crawford an inaugural win at the Summit Family Aquatic Center.

“We’re incredibly proud of everyone who participated in today’s meet,” the coaches said in a statement after the meet. “Each swimmer gave their all, and we couldn’t be happier with the results.”

The coaches also thanked the parent volunteers. “Your dedication ensures these events run smoothly, and we hope you’ll continue to support us with your amazing efforts,” the statement said.

For the summer 2024 season, Crawford, a former Columbia High School swimmer, is also coaching swimmers in the 13 and over category. He’s joined by Assistant Coach Mae Dowling, who also coaches swimmers aged 9-10.

Valerie Houghton and Emerson Meda are coaching swimmers in the 11-12 age category, and Lia Geiger and Maya Ezell are coaching 8 and under swimmers.

The next Maplewood Makos swim meet takes place at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at the Maplewood Community Pool. Admission is free.