Maya Kaplan Is Columbia High School’s 2025 Unsung Hero

On March 13, Columbia High School Student Maya Kaplan was honored as an “Unsung Hero” by the Essex County School Boards Association in partnership with the New Jersey School Boards Association.

The Essex County SBA honors an Unsung Hero from each high school in Essex County every year at a special ceremony; this year that event took place at the Orange Preparatory Academy in Orange. According to the Essex County SBA, “This prestigious recognition, which celebrates the exceptional contributions of our students, is not just a title, but a testament to their value and significance in our high school community.”

The Essex County Unsung Heroes are students “who have made a lasting impact through their unique and outstanding contributions to their schools and communities. Their efforts, often overlooked by traditional student recognition programs, are vital to making our schools and communities thrive, and it’s these unique and outstanding contributions that we aim to honor and celebrate.”

South Orange-Maplewood School District Asst. Supt. of Curriculum & Instruction Ann Bodnar presented Maya with the award and read this testimonial:

“Maya has consistently demonstrated strength, reliability, and dedication as a student, but what truly distinguishes her is her remarkable empathy, loyalty, and unwavering commitment to making others feel valued and confident in who they are.

“This year, Maya has devoted much of her free time to Columbia High School’s special education program, working closely with students in the ABA [Applied Behavior Analysis] program. Her passion for supporting neurodivergent students is personal, as she deeply values the neurodivergence within her own family.

“As a triplet with two brothers, Maya’s family is central to her life, and she’s eager to pursue a career as a special education teacher. With her compassion, determination, and unique life experiences, we are confident that Maya will thrive in this field and leave a lasting impact on the lives of students with special needs. Maya plans to attend a nearby four-year college where she will continue her education and stay connected with her family. It is with great pride that we present the 2025 Unsung Hero Award to Maya Kaplan. A student whose dedication and heart will undoubtedly inspire others for years to come.”