Monday, May 3 to Mark the Return of All Hybrid Students to South Orange-Maplewood Schools

written by Carolyn Parisi
After more than a year, South Orange-Maplewood schools will welcome back to the classroom students from all grades who have chosen to return to hybrid learning.

Monday, May 3 will mark the return of Grades 3-5, who will join their classmates five days a week. In addition, 7th, 10th and 11th graders who have selected hybrid learning will return to Maplewood Middle School, South Orange Middle School and Columbia High School — although those students will remain on a “cohort” schedule, with students alternating in-person instruction with virtual, at home days.

Jefferson Elementary School prepares for the return of all grades on May 3 (photo by Bruno J. Navarro)

Students who have chosen to remain virtual will continue to learn from home. Roughly 70% of the overall district population elected to return to hybrid learning, with higher percentages of elementary and middle schoolers choosing hybrid than high schoolers.

The district has been following a phased reopening plan that has been marked by interruptions and false starts. To reduce the chances of COVID-19 outbreaks, the district also chose to have all students learn virtually for two weeks following spring break.

See a video below for more information about SOMSD’s reopening.

 

 

