SOMSD Post-Spring Break is All Virtual for 2 Weeks; April 6 Deadline to Sign Letter for Hybrid Learning

From SOMSD:
Post-Spring Break – 2 Week District-Wide Virtual/Remote Instruction (April 5 – 16):
- The two-weeks after Spring Break will serve as a quarantine period for staff and families after potential travel. Therefore allowing for the return of families who are selecting an in-person hybrid experience for their children
- This means that following spring break, all students, across all grade levels, in all schools will have virtual/remote instruction from April 5 – 16;
- Scheduling: In order to be as consistent as possible and to lessen the number of transitions for our students all schedules will continue as is during the two-week virtual period post-Spring Break.
Hybrid Instruction will Resume on Monday, April 19
- In-person hybrid instruction for students will begin again on April 19 (this includes all Phase 3 students, Pre-K – 2, 6, and 9 as well as any additional grade levels the District will announce for tentative Phase 4 staggered re-entry).
- The District will announce updates for Phase 4 during the week of April 5
Parent Agreement Letter of Compliance w/ COVID-19
- REMINDER: Any parent/guardian choosing to switch to hybrid instruction must provide an e-signature via Parent Agreement Letter of Compliance with COVID-19 Guidelines in the PowerSchool parent portal. Please submit your e-signature by Tuesday, April 6.
- You must use a computer or a mobile device web browser to complete the form. The PowerSchool iOS and Android PowerSchool applications are not compatible with our online forms.
- If you do not agree to comply with COVID-19 Guidelines and the agreement is not electronically signed prior to your child’s return to school, they will not be allowed in the school buildings and must continue their instruction virtually.