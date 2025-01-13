Montclair Schools Closed Jan. 13 as Officials Investigate ‘Unspecified Threat’

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced this morning that Montclair public schools would be closed January 13, 2025 due to an “unspecified threat.”

However, Interim Supt. Damen Cooper is now reporting on the district’s website that the threat has been “neutralized”:

“Dear Montclair School Community, I want to inform you that, through the diligent efforts and collaboration with the Montclair Police Department, the threat we were addressing has been neutralized,” wrote Cooper. “I understand that this situation may have caused anxiety and disruption for our entire school community. Please know that every step taken was guided by our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families. Your safety remains my highest priority. Thank you for your patience, understanding, and support throughout this time.”

From the ECPO at 10:48 a.m. on January 13, 2025:

Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Investigates Threat to Montclair Schools —The Montclair School District received an unspecified threat which led to the decision to close schools on Monday January 13, 2025. The Montclair Police Department and The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office are actively investigating this matter. Currently there is no immediate threat to the safety of the schools. Further updates will be provided as necessary.