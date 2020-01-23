More Than 5 Years After Arrest, Former CHS Teacher Enters Guilty Plea to Sexual Contact 

From the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office:

Newark – Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, announced today that former Columbia High School teacher Nicole Dufault, 40, entered a guilty plea before the Honorable Michael L. Ravin, Judge of the Superior, to three counts of aggravated criminal sexual contact.

The guilty plea was entered as jury selection was underway. Under the terms of the plea agreement, she is scheduled to be sentenced on June 8 and the State will be recommending that she be sentenced to five years in New Jersey State Prison. As part of the plea agreement she must forfeit her government employment, give up her teaching licenses, register as a Sex Offender pursuant to Megan’s Law and will be subject to Parole Supervision for Life.

“We believe this is an appropriate resolution. We hope that it will deter other individuals entrusted with the welfare of children from engaging in similar acts and ensures the public’s safety by requiring Ms. Dufault to register as a sex offender and forfeit her employment as a teacher in this state,” said Assistant Prosecutor Eric Plant.

On Sept. 17, 2014, Dufault, a Columbia High School teacher was arrested and charged with multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault relating to multiple students. Dufault was accused of committing the sex acts on school property and in her car. The divorced mother of two young sons, had been a language arts teacher at Columbia High School for nine years. Prior to coming to Columbia High School, she taught at several other public schools in Passaic and Bergen counties.