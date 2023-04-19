MaplewoodSchools / KidsSponsored

Morrow Memorial Preschool To Host a Toddler Playdate on Friday, April 21

by Morrow Memorial Preschool
written by Morrow Memorial Preschool
From Morrow Memorial Preschool:

Morrow Memorial Preschool will host a Toddler Playdate Friday April 21st. 

Come join us for a fun hour of play! Please come with your child 18 months to 2.5 years old from 10:45-11:45am.

Learn about our play based preschool program for 2.5 year olds through Pre-K.

Play in one of the classrooms and meet our Director.

Learn about our special school that will be celebrating its 50th anniversary this September!

Morrow is a co-operative preschool offering a creative, play-based curriculum that encourages exploration and growth. It provides a happy, safe, nurturing environment that lays the foundation for lifelong learning by promoting the core values of love, patience, kindness, curiosity and self-esteem. Co-op, partial co-op and non co-op classes are offered for 2 ½ to 5-year-olds and a non co-op Pre K class for 5-year-olds.

Please join us at:

Morrow Memorial Preschool

600 Ridgewood Rd

Maplewood, NJ

For questions please call 973-763-5460

https://www.morrowpreschool.org/

