Morrow Memorial Preschool To Host a Toddler Playdate on Friday, April 21

From Morrow Memorial Preschool:
Morrow Memorial Preschool will host a Toddler Playdate Friday April 21st.
Come join us for a fun hour of play! Please come with your child 18 months to 2.5 years old from 10:45-11:45am.
Learn about our play based preschool program for 2.5 year olds through Pre-K.
Play in one of the classrooms and meet our Director.
Learn about our special school that will be celebrating its 50th anniversary this September!
Morrow is a co-operative preschool offering a creative, play-based curriculum that encourages exploration and growth. It provides a happy, safe, nurturing environment that lays the foundation for lifelong learning by promoting the core values of love, patience, kindness, curiosity and self-esteem. Co-op, partial co-op and non co-op classes are offered for 2 ½ to 5-year-olds and a non co-op Pre K class for 5-year-olds.
Please join us at:
Morrow Memorial Preschool
600 Ridgewood Rd
Maplewood, NJ
For questions please call 973-763-5460
https://www.morrowpreschool.