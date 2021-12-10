New Asst. Supt. of Special Services, Susie Budine, Addresses SOMSD Community

From SOMSD Assistant Superintendent of Special Services:

Dear Parents, Guardians and Adult Students,

I would like to take this opportunity to formally introduce myself as the new Assistant Superintendent of Special Services for the South Orange Maplewood School District (SOMSD). I am very excited to join this District and work with you over the coming years to provide the services and support needed to help our students succeed during their educational careers.

I come to the District with 29 years of experience in education as a special education teacher and administrator. In my previous role, I served as the Director, Educational Services for the Highland Park School District for six years. My career path has taken me to many different environments in both public and private, as well as in-district and out-of-district placements. I have had the opportunity to work with a wide range of student populations and to provide creative and out-of-the-box supports along the way. I have also enjoyed working collaboratively with parents as partners in their child’s educational journey.

As I transition into my position and acclimate to our district, I look forward to continuing and building upon the good work the department and Dr. [Melody] Alegria have been doing over the past year. My goal is also to identify and address critical areas for improvement to strengthen and grow our department on behalf of our students.

I believe strongly in the partnership that we can build between the District and our families and am honored to have this opportunity to work with you. Thank you and I look forward to connecting and supporting one another in the years to come.

Warm regards,

Susie Budine

Assistant Superintendent of Special Services

South Orange Maplewood School District