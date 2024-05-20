NJ GSA Coalition & Garden State Equality Host Prom for LGBTQ+ High Schoolers June 1 in East Brunswick

LGBTQ+ high schoolers in 9th through 12th grades from across New Jersey are invited to join in a celebration of pride and inclusivity at an LGBTQ+ prom taking place at the East Brunswick Elks Lodge on Saturday, June 1st, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

The event will include an evening filled with great music, dancing, catered food and dessert, and a photo booth in a beautiful venue overlooking a lake. Attendees can anticipate an inclusive atmosphere where they can freely express themselves and connect with peers.

Admission to the event is $25, with financial assistance available for those in need. Students are encouraged to reach the event through various transportation options, including carpooling and ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft.

In addition to offering a fun-filled evening, organizers have taken measures to prioritize the safety and well-being of all attendees. Chaperones will be in attendance and the venue will adhere to safety protocols to ensure a secure environment for everyone in attendance.

The LGBTQ+ Prom only has 150 spots so students are encouraged to sign up quickly before tickets sell out! The registration deadline is May 24.

For more information about the event or to inquire about financial assistance, please contact C4GI at campaign4genderinclusivity@ gmail.com.

Registration Link: https://secure. everyaction.com/YN5jMvebDUq- NOEQ2laVbg2

Give Butter donation link: https://givebutter.com/ njgsacoalition

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Location: East Brunswick Elks Lodge, 21 Oakmont Avenue, East Brunswick, NJ

Attire: Fun formal prom attire

Cost: $25 (Financial assistance available)

Download (PDF, 225KB)