Schools / Kids

NJ GSA Coalition & Garden State Equality Host Prom for LGBTQ+ High Schoolers June 1 in East Brunswick

by

This LGBTQ+ prom is open to 9-12th graders from across NJ. Admission to the event is $25, with financial assistance available for those in need.

written by Clara Schulz
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

LGBTQ+ high schoolers in 9th through 12th grades from across New Jersey are invited to join in a celebration of pride and inclusivity at an LGBTQ+ prom taking place at the East Brunswick Elks Lodge on Saturday, June 1st, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

The event will include an evening filled with great music, dancing, catered food and dessert, and a photo booth in a beautiful venue overlooking a lake. Attendees can anticipate an inclusive atmosphere where they can freely express themselves and connect with peers.

Organizers Clara Schulz and Sophia Ghandi

Admission to the event is $25, with financial assistance available for those in need. Students are encouraged to reach the event through various transportation options, including carpooling and ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft.

In addition to offering a fun-filled evening, organizers have taken measures to prioritize the safety and well-being of all attendees. Chaperones will be in attendance and the venue will adhere to safety protocols to ensure a secure environment for everyone in attendance.

The LGBTQ+ Prom only has 150 spots so students are encouraged to sign up quickly before tickets sell out! The registration deadline is May 24.

For more information about the event or to inquire about financial assistance, please contact C4GI at campaign4genderinclusivity@gmail.com.

Registration Link: https://secure.everyaction.com/YN5jMvebDUq-NOEQ2laVbg2

Give Butter donation link: https://givebutter.com/njgsacoalition

Event Details:

  • Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024
  • Time: 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM
  • Location: East Brunswick Elks Lodge, 21 Oakmont Avenue, East Brunswick, NJ
  • Attire: Fun formal prom attire
  • Cost: $25 (Financial assistance available)

Download (PDF, 225KB)

Related Articles

South Mountain, Clinton School Pen Pals Meet After...

CHS Psychology Teacher Holds Inaugural Tri-State High School...

Registration Extended ’til May 30: SOMA Celebrates 2024...

SOMA’s Own Club Baseball Team—The Yard Dogs—Head for...

Columbia High School Students Win Special Jury Prize...

Achieve Announces 2024 Riecke Fellowships Providing Funding for...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE