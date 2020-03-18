Parenting Center Delivers Food to More Than 170 Food Insecure Families in SOMA

From Karen Harris Kingsley:

The Parenting Center was busy this week. We delivered packages of food to over 170 food insecure families in the district. Each family received about $500 worth of food expected to last 4 weeks. We received food donations from over 550 families.

All remaining food is being stored at the Our Lady of Sorrows food pantry for any additional needs.

We would like to thank all of the families that shopped, the many teachers, social workers, social work interns and community members who delivered the food.