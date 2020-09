From The Parenting Center and PTAs:

EMOTIONAL SUPPORT FOR SECONDARY STUDENTS DURING THE COVID EMERGENCY for Grades 6-12 OCTOBER 1ST – 7:30-9pm

Moderated by Falynn Balassone, Director of School Counseling

Nancy Kislin, LCSW is a leading expert in helping parents, educators, and communities cultivate resilience in kids in an age of uncertainty. Nancy . . .

Dear readers, if you are seeing this box, you are reading one of the very few current articles behind our paywall. Village Green has been making the vast majority of our content FREE and OUTSIDE the paywall in order to disseminate vital information during the spread of COVID-19. To help us keep the lights on and pay our vendors and freelancers, please consider subscribing for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month.