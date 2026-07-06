PHOTOS: Maplewood Makos Kick Off Summer Swim Season With 1-1 Record

The Maplewood Makos won their 2026 summer swim season opener at home versus Morris Township and lost against the West Orange Wave this week.

Head Coach Valerie Houghton, returning for her second year leading the Makos, announced that the Maplewood swim team had broken five pool records at the meet on Monday, June 29.

Nola Meehan swam the 100-yard individual medley in 1:03.97.

Leonor Genung broke her own record in the 25-yard breaststroke with a time of 21.07 seconds.

Nola Meehan clocked a time of 33.68 seconds in the 50-yard breaststroke.

Peyton Meda, Liliana Scoon, Liam Scoon and Mason Keith set a team record for the 13-and-over medley relay with a time of 1:16.81

Leonor Genung, Hadley Henkel-Lorenz, Thomas Keenan and Ned Aglione logged a 1:16.81 finish in the 8-and-under freestyle relay.

Houghton also congratulated Ned Aglione for coming within 0.06 seconds of the 8-and-under freestyle record. Liliana Scoon was less than 1 second off the 13-14 girls’ breaststroke record, while Caroline Lembrich was less than 0.5 seconds off the 15-and-up 50-yard backstroke record. (“She’s coming for you, Maggie,” Houghton added.)

The Maplewood Makos beat the Morris Township swim team with an announced score of 292-272.

The victory resulted in swimmers in all age groups pushing their respective coaches into the Maplewood Community Pool, with 11-12 coach and multiple record-holder Keith Mason putting up a chase before finally succumbing to the dunking.

Amid record-breaking heat on Thursday, July 2, at the Ginny Duenkel Pool, the Makos lost to the West Orange Wave for the first time in two years, having swept them last summer.

The remaining Makos swim meets are as follows: