Rent Party’s Kids First 2020 School Supplies Drive — Help Is Needed Now More Than Ever!

From Rent Party’s Kids First 2020 School Supplies Donation Drive:

Our mission is to ensure that all of our district’s students have the supplies necessary for a successful school year. In what is likely to be one of the most challenging years in education, our district’s children need us now more than ever. We want to make this year’s collection one of our strongest drives yet, with the added task of making it simple and safe for you to donate.

Given the evolving needs and the unique challenges in collecting, sorting, and distributing school supplies, we wanted to devise a safe method to provide supplies to our families in need. The safest, contactless option is to purchase gift cards to be used for school supplies or technology purchases. With your donations, these gift cards will be distributed much in the same way backpacks and supplies have been in the past – by working with the district social workers and The Parenting Center to provide them to families and teachers in need.

As they say, “It takes a village” and you can help by giving a tax-deductible donation to Rent Party’s Kids First through this link https://www.rentpartylive.com/ and we will do the rest! *IMPORTANT* – When you donate, click the “Write a note” link and enter “for Rent Party’s Kids First” to indicate that is where the money should go.

If you would rather donate by check, please make the check out to “Rent Party” and write “for Rent Party’s Kids First” in the memo of the check and mail it to 8 Highland Avenue, Maplewood, NJ 07040.

While we always welcome donations throughout the year, we would like to collect all donations for this effort by TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1st. Thank you in advance!