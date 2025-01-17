REPORT: SOMSD Settles Two Sexual Abuse Lawsuits for $550,000

John Paff of Transparencynj.com reported last week that the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education has settled two of the eight lawsuits it faced that were filed by students alleging sexual abuse by a former Columbia High School language arts teacher. Paff reported that besides the two cases that settled, another is pending, and five cases have been consolidated and are pending an appeal by the plaintiffs of a ruling that the school district was not “vicariously liable” in three of the cases.

According to the report, the two settled lawsuits alleged that that school officials were informed of the actions of former CHS teacher Nicole DuFault “but failed to take meaningful action” to protect the students, both of whom also claimed in the lawsuits that DuFault targeted mentally disabled Black males.

DuFault was arrested on September 17, 2014, on aggravated sexual assault charges and pleaded guilty in 2020 to three charges of aggravated criminal sexual contact with students.

According to Paff’s report, which links to both settlements, one of the two cases was settled for $350,000 on November 4, 2024 and the other was settled for $200,000 on July 8, 2024. Paff’s report states: “According to a comment received from an attorney associated with the school district, ‘the settlement funds were paid for in their entirety by the district’s insurer.'”

