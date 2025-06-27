School District Appoints Dr. Jennifer Antoni as Director of Guidance

The South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education has appointed Dr. Jennifer Antoni as the new Director of Guidance — a position that was eliminated over a year ago but restored after public outcry and Columbia High School scheduling difficulties at the start of the 2024/25 school years.

Per LinkedIn, Antoni has been serving for the last four years as Director of Counseling and Assessment at Ewing Public Schools and is an Adjunct Associate Professor at Temple University.

Per Resolution 4825C (see below), Antoni will start work on July 1 and earn an annual salary of $144,170.

The Director of Guidance position was eliminated in the spring of 2024 when then-Acting Supt. Dr. Kevin Gilbert said the move was part of cuts to bridge a budget deficit. Parents advocated for the retention of the position, fearing that losing the director would negatively impact scheduling and other guidance work at Columbia High School at a time when the school was operating with an interim principal. Indeed, in the fall, students experienced frustration and turmoil around course schedules, with the district then hiring two “lead” guidance counselors — part-time stipend positions — to help fix scheduling issues.

It was later discovered that the district was billed for more than $80K by an outside consultant, GEMZ Solutions, in spring and summer 2024 to help with scheduling. The district paid the first invoice of $42,000 last year. At the May 29, 2025 BOE meeting, district personnel revealed that they had negotiated a 65% payment for the second invoice of $41,500.

Last fall, there had also been discussion about reimagining the Director of Guidance position to address both academic and mental health counseling but that was tabled because of budgetary concerns around changing the department structure without a proper staffing plan or professional development plan and using grant money to temporarily fund a full-time position.

This spring, Superintendent Jason Bing announced that the Director of Guidance position was being restored and that the job description would return to that of the original director job that was eliminated, except with the addition of coordinating college and career readiness through the Carl Perkins grant, a federal education program that invests in secondary and postsecondary career and technical education programs.

Personnel Committee Chair Regina Eckert called the hiring of Antoni “amazing.”

“I know that since last year a lot of the community, a lot of the students have come out and spoken out about it and for those that have sat on Personnel with me over the past year, we’ve had a lot of discussion about it. So I’m happy to see the position filled,” said Eckert.

“I just want to recognize Chair Eckert,” said Board member Bill Gifford, “because you have been continuously advocating for this Director of Guidance position. So thank you.”

Board member Shayna Sackett-Gable thanked the lead counselors and staff who “have stepped up to keep things moving during this vacancy.”

Regarding Antoni, she provided the following description of her skills via LinkedIn:

“At the helm of Ewing Public Schools’ counseling initiatives for four years, I spearhead programs that champion student well-being and a social-emotional approach to academic success. My role as Director of Counseling and Assessment involves leveraging my EdD in Educational Leadership to foster environments that support equitable and ethical student support programming. With a strong emphasis on person-centered counseling and social-emotional learning, I am committed to nurturing resilient and empowered learners.”

“Concurrently serving as an Adjunct Associate Professor at Temple University, I impart my knowledge in student counseling to future educators, drawing from practical experiences and scholarly insights. The culmination of these roles underscores my dedication to early college readiness, anti-bullying strategies, and MTSS development. At the core of my professional journey is the unwavering belief in the transformative power of education to shape both individual trajectories and community narratives.”

With reporting by Laura Griffin.

Download (PDF, 656KB)