Six weeks after Maplewood and South Orange public schools first closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Board of Education members took a look at how students are being served by the new reality of online learning that has come with some growing pains.
. . .
School District Officials Look at the Future of Remote Learning for South Orange & Maplewood Students
Six weeks after Maplewood and South Orange public schools first closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Board of Education members took a look at how students are being served by the new reality of online learning that has come with some growing pains.