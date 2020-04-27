School District Officials Look at the Future of Remote Learning for South Orange & Maplewood Students

Six weeks after Maplewood and South Orange public schools first closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Board of Education members took a look at how students are being served by the new reality of online learning that has come with some growing pains.

. . .

Dear readers, if you are seeing this box, you are reading one of the very few current articles behind our paywall. Village Green has been making the vast majority of our content FREE and OUTSIDE the paywall in order to disseminate vital information during the spread of COVID-19. To help us keep the lights on and pay our vendors and freelancers, please consider subscribing for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month. Click here for more information. If you already have an active subscription, please sign in here. For more information on your subscription membership, visit our Paywall FAQs here: https://villagegreennj. com/paywall-faq/ . If you have any questions or concerns — or if you’d like to request a free subscription (times are tough, we know), email us at [email protected]