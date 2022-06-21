MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

Seth Boyden ‘Clap Out’ Celebrates CHS Grads, Inspires Elementary Students

by Mary Barr Mann
In the shadow of a multi-classroom addition now under construction, past and present came together today as current Seth Boyden Elementary students “clapped out” members of the Columbia High Class of 2022 who are alumni of the elementary school.

Seth Boyden students from K-5 lined the pathway around Seth Boyden’s very large backyard space as the soon-to-be CHS grads paraded past, bending down to high-five the younger students.

The moment provided nostalgia for the grads and their parents — who were on hand to snap photos and videos — while providing inspiration for the Seth Boyden students, who were afforded a glance into their own futures in caps and gowns.

The 12th graders assembled on the steps of the auditorium to sing their school song (actually songs — there are two for Seth Boyden) and then headed to the Strawberry Fields garden behind the school to enjoy cake.


 

