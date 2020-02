The Board of Education appointed Melody Alegria as assistant superintendent of special services on Monday. Alegria previously served as director of special services for the Willingboro Township, New Jersey, school district for the past 2½ years, according to her LinkedIn profile.

sign in here.[/memberful_sign_in_link] For more information on your subscription membership, visit our Paywall FAQs here: https://villagegreennj. com/paywall-faq/. If you have any questions or concerns, email us at [email protected].