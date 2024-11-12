SOMSD Board of Ed to Meet Nov. 20 to Discuss Finance and Budget Development/Governance Handbook

From the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education:

The Board of Education will hold a public Board Retreat on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 6:30 pm at 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, NJ, and immediately adjourn to go into a Board Retreat in person and utilizing an online video conference platform to discuss the Board’s Role in Finance and Budget Development/Governance Handbook. Action will not be taken.

Join By Computer / Smartphone

Choose one of two options:

Watch on SOMSD’s YouTube Live Stream: Click Here (https://www.youtube.com/c/SouthOrangeMaplewoodSchoolDistrict)

Watch on SOMSD’s Webex Platform: Click Here For More Information (https://www.somsd.k12.nj.us/board-of-education/board-meetings/)

Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Audio Comment

Community members can sign up to provide audio comments to the Board of Education. Audio comments can be provided by connecting to the district’s Webex platform during a scheduled Board of Education meeting.

Step 1 – Install Webex on your device.

Step 2 – Submit a Request To Speak

Submit a request to speak during the public comment section of BOE meeting by completing the following form:

Step 3 – Connect To The BOE Meeting

Connect to the BOE Meeting using the information below:

11/20/24 – Board of Education Meeting/Board Retreat – Public Session

Date / Time: November 20, 2024 at 6:30 PM

Webex Link: Click Here

Event Number: 2345 451 7879

Event Password: Orange20Maple (67264320 from phones)

Telephone Number: 408-418-9388

Please check your audio connections are set correctly. Failure to do so will prevent you from being heard during the public speaks portion of the meeting.

Step 4 – Provide your audio comment

During your turn to speak, your microphone will be unmuted. Please speak clearly into the microphone/headset. After your time for public speaks has passed, your microphone will be muted.