From Anide Eustache of SOMSD:

SOMSD EARNS 2022 NAMM BEST COMMUNITY FOR MUSIC EDUCATION DESIGNATION FOR ANOTHER YEAR

May 4, 2022 – The South Orange and Maplewood School District is pleased to announce that the SOMSD music department has once again earned a Best Music Community Designation from the National Association of Music Merchants.

SOMSD is among 738 school districts that are among the Best Communities in the nation for music education. The award program recognizes outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who have made music education part of a well-rounded education. Designations are made to districts and schools that demonstrate an exceptionally high commitment and access to music education.

Founded in 2006, the NAMM Foundation advances active participation in music making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving and public service programs. The NAMM Foundation represents the generosity and philanthropy of the music products industry. A supporting organization of NAMM, the National Association of Music Merchants, the NAMM Foundation is funded through trade association activities and donations.

Congratulations to our entire District music department staff, students, administrators and parent community for helping us to achieve this prestigious recognition

###

About the South Orange & Maplewood School District

The School District of South Orange and Maplewood serves more than 7,200 students in ten schools, including one early-childhood center, six elementary schools, two middle schools, and one high school. The community and its schools are racially and economically diverse with more than 90 percent of Columbia High School graduates planning to attend college each year. The mission of the South Orange Maplewood School District is to empower and inspire each student to explore and imagine, to pursue personal passions, and to collectively create a better future by creating a learner-centered environment through multiple pathways; re-imagined structures, systems and supports; innovative teaching; partnering with families; and maximizing community expertise and resources.