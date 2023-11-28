SOMSD Issues Correction to Press Release About Student Scores on AP Exams

Editor’s note: The South Orange-Maplewood School District issued a correction on Tuesday to a previous press release from November 17 that incorrectly stated that the number of Columbia High School students scoring three or higher on AP exams increased by 10 percent. The corrected release (below) states that it was only the number of CHS seniors scoring three or higher that increased by 10 percent.

From SOMSD:

CORRECTION: Number of Columbia High School Seniors* Scoring Three Or Higher On AP Exams Increases By 10 Percent

A score of three or higher on the exams’ five-point scale is a common threshold for colleges to award college credit

High percentage of 2023 graduates who took AP exams earns CHS special recognition from the College Board

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. – The number of Columbia High School (CHS) seniors who scored three or higher on AP exams increased by 10 percent over the past two graduating classes, District officials announced today. A total of 205 seniors earned a score of three or higher on the exams’ five-point scale on exams that were taken in Spring 2023. In the previous year, 185 seniors earned a score of three or higher.

Many colleges and universities will award college credit for a course to a student who scores a three or higher on an AP exam.

“I am very proud of the trend that is being established by our Columbia High School students and teachers,” said Dr. Kevin Gilbert, Acting Superintendent of the South Orange and Maplewood School District. “To graduate high school with eligibility for college credit is a tremendous advantage, and we will continue our work in making the opportunity to succeed in Advanced Placement course available to every high school student.”

“Our students continue to rise to the challenge of taking rigorous courses and excelling in them,” said Columbia High School Principal Frank Sanchez. “I am very grateful to our teachers and for their work in bringing out the best in these students, to our students’ parents who give their unfailing support to their children, as well as our Counseling Department.”

Many of the 205 members of the CHS Class of 2023 took more than one AP exam and scored a three or higher on multiple exams. The following chart shows the number of exams taken by seniors who scored a three or higher in each subject area.

Subject # of Seniors’ Exams with Score 3 or Above (2023) 2-D Art & Design 13 Art History 14 Biology 42 Calculus AB 8 Calculus BC 4 Chemistry 5 Comparative Gov & Politics 22 Computer Science A 9 Computer Science Principles 7 Studio Art – Drawing 2 English Literature & Composition 28 Environmental Science 15 European History 25 French Language & Culture 7 Italian Language & Culture 4 Physics C 25 Psychology 38 Spanish Language & Culture 10 Spanish Literature & Culture 6 Statistics 65 United States Gov & Politics 52 United States History 1

The following chart shows the number of exams taken in Spring 2023 by all CHS students who scored a three or higher in each subject area.

Subject # of Students’ Exams with Score 3 or Above (2023) 2-D Art & Design 19 Art History 28 Biology 43 Calculus AB 45 Calculus BC 42 Chemistry 31 Comparative Government & Politics 24 Computer Science A 23 Computer Science Principles 12 Drawing 2 English Language & Composition 94 English Literature & Composition 28 Environmental Science 15 European History 26 French Language 10 Human Geography 1 Italian Language 6 Music Theory 6 Physics C: Electricity & Magnetism 9 Physics C: Mechanics 17 Psychology 71 Spanish Language 22 Spanish Literature 6 Statistics 92 US Government & Politics 60 US History 123 World History: Modern 54

The District’s announcement followed the College Board’s notification that Columbia High School was among the 38 schools of 476 eligible high schools in New Jersey, the top 8 percent, to meet these criteria. The high ranking earned the school the College Board’s “Gold” distinction with its AP School Honor Roll Award.

For a school to be recognized on the AP School Honor Roll, it must meet each of the following criteria:

College Culture: 40 percent or more of 2023 graduates took at least one AP exam during high school. Of the 388 CHS graduates in 2023, 254 – or 65 percent ­– took at least one AP exam while they were in high school.

College Credit: 25 percent or more of 2023 graduates scored a 3 or higher on at least one AP exam during high school. Of the 388 CHS graduates in 2023, 205 – or 53 percent – scored a three or higher on at least one AP exam.

College Optimization: 2 percent or more of 2023 graduates took five or more AP exams during high school, with at least one of those exams having been taken in 9th or 10th grade.

*The previous version of this press release incorrectly stated that the number of Columbia High School students scoring three or higher on AP exams increases by 10 percent.