SOMSD Leaders Participate In Launch of Statewide Student Support Services Program

From the South Orange-Maplewood School District:

Dr. Ronald Taylor, Superintendent of the School District of South Orange & Maplewood, and Susie Budine, Assistant Superintendent of Special Services & Youth Services were among those who attended the launch of Family Connections’ NJ4S (New Jersey Statewide Student Support Services) initiative.

The new NJ4S initiative will be deploying more than 50 prevention specialists, mental health clinicians, and support staff to schools throughout Essex County, including Columbia High School and the District’s middle schools.

The NJ4S initiative was made possible with the help of a grant from the N.J. Department of Children & Families. Earlier this year, Superintendent Taylor wrote in support of Family Connection’s grant application.

“We are ecstatic to not only maintain our partnership with Family Connections via our student support programs at Columbia High School and Maplewood Middle School with the Loft and the Hub, but we have also confirmed that this new engagement will also add support to South Orange Middle School,” said Taylor. “During the launch, I had the opportunity to speak directly with Diane Travers, LCSW, Senior Director of Programs, who praised our school leaders and their support of our current programs and shared her excitement about this expansion of our successful partnership.”

Among the core services that will be provided to the District will be:

Supports for social and emotional well-being

Substance use prevention

Sexual health and pregnancy prevention

Suicide prevention

Anti-bullying and violence prevention

Support for LGTBQIA+ youth and parents

Family Connections is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing counseling, skills-building, training, and prevention services, to help people take control of their own healing and foster connections that make entire communities stronger, safer, and healthier.