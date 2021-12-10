SOMSD Returns to 14-Day Quarantine for Unvaccinated Students, as NJ COVID Levels Rise

From SOMSD, December 9, 2021

IMPORTANT UPDATE

Spanish Translation: bit.ly/3lQvAkz | Haitian Creole Translation: bit.ly/3IBzFCL

Good Evening SOMSD Community & Staff:

Please read this important update as received from the South Orange and Maplewood Departments of Health this afternoon:

“The weekly COVID Activity Level Index (CALI) report for the state of NJ was recently released. The entire state is now considered as HIGH transmission. Therefore, we are reverting back to a 14-day quarantine for those who are unvaccinated and exposed while we are considered as countywide high transmission as per NJDOH. During a 14-day quarantine, unvaccinated individuals may NOT test out of quarantine.”

What this means for UNVACCINATED District students/staff:

As per the new guidelines any unvaccinated District student or staff person who is exposed to COVID-19 must now quarantine for 14 full days (Note: Providing a negative COVID test result during quarantine will not allow the unvaccinated staff/student to return to school facilities. The individual must complete the full 14-day quarantine period).

During a student’s quarantine period, they will receive virtual instruction. Please note while we will strive to minimize the disruption to student learning during the quarantine period by having systems in place for students to receive virtual instructional support, these structures will vary depending on the circumstances.

We are asking the SOMSD community members to renew their pandemic diligence by continuing to wear masks, practicing physical distancing, hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, staying home when sick, and getting tested if symptomatic.

For more information/details, view the NJ Regional COVID Activity Report: https://www.nj.gov/health/cd/ statistics/covid/

The District is continuing to update the Fall 2021 Return to School Guidebook [https://bit.ly/ SOMSDFallGuidebook] as information is received at the federal, state, and local levels.

We highly promote vaccination of all individuals ages 5 and up and thank you for your continued commitment to stopping the spread of COVID-19 and helping us care for your children and the SOMSD community.

Sincerely,

South Orange & Maplewood School District