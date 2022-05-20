SOMSD & Towns Host Lavender Graduation 2022, June 10 — Public Welcome

From Columbia High School Principal Frank Sanchez:

As part of annual June Pride Month Celebrations across SOMA and Essex County, the Township of Maplewood and South Orange are again partnering with SOMSD and community partners to present SOMA Lavender Graduation 2022 to be held in person and virtually on June 10, 2022 at 6:00 pm in the Columbia High School Auditorium in Maplewood, New Jersey. Special guests to be announced.

Lavender Graduation is an annual ceremony held in many schools and communities across the country to honor and celebrate lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, non-binary, queer, asexual, intersex, and allied students, and to acknowledge their achievements and contributions in school and community.

The first SOMA Lavender Graduation was held in 2019 and marked the first known township and public school district celebration in New Jersey. The first Lavender Graduation ceremony was originally founded at the University of Michigan in 1995.

What happens at Lavender Graduation?

LGBTQIA+ and allied high school senior students that register will be acknowledged with a certificate and either rainbow honor cords or a rainbow tassel. This year for 2022, the ceremony will be held in person and virtually.

What are the requirements to apply for SOMA Lavender Graduation?

Must be a Maplewood or South Orange resident and a 2022 high school graduating senior (Does not have to be a SOMSD student.)

I am a graduating high school senior. How can I register?

Please complete this short google doc application. Please note that registration will close next week, so hurry! Further details will be sent out once registration is complete.

Can the public attend?

Yes, we encourage the community to come out in support of our Lavender Graduates! Masks must be worn and follow social distancing and state mandates.