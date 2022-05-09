South Mountain YMCA Duck Race is Back for Memorial Day 2022

From the South Mountain YMCA:

The iconic Duck Race is back! Join the South Mountain YMCA on the banks of the river on Memorial Day, Monday May 30, starting at 11:00 a.m. (approximately) and cheer your ducks to victory and prizes.

The Y is thrilled to announce that this will be the first year awarding the “Ellie Gianni Community Impact Grant’. Each year moving forward, the Y will select, based on applications received; a qualifying local non-profit to receive 20%, up to $5,000 of the proceeds, in the memory of Ellie, who brought this event to us 22 years ago.

We are happy to announce that M.E.N.D – Meeting Essential Needs with Dignity, as the worthy recipient of this award in 2022!

Purchase tickets and ind out more here.