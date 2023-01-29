South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed to Meet Jan. 31 to Discuss Transportation Litigation

Adequate Public Notice of Special Public Meeting from the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education:

The Board of Education will meet in a Special Public Session on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 6:45pm in person at the District Meeting Room, 525 Academy Street, Maplewood NJ and using an online video conference platform. Immediately following the opening of the Public Session, the board will move into a Closed Session in the Superintendent’s Office and using an online video conference platform to discuss transportation litigation. Immediately following the Closed Session, the Board of Education will meet in Public Session in the District Meeting Room, 525 Academy Street, Maplewood NJ and using an online video conference platform which will include Hearings of Individuals. The community can view the meeting by following the steps which will be listed on the agenda. If there are members of the community who would like to attend the meeting in person, please note that masks and social distancing are suggested in accordance with the guidance received from the local DOH and the CDC. Action will be taken.

See information on attending in person and virtually below:

Download (PDF, 73KB)